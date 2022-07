WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man who is said to have put a bounty on the head of Christian Schauer before he was killed by Jared Carl has entered a not guilty plea. Steven Crandall is facing one count of being a party to the crime of homicide on Wednesday and is being held in the Marathon County jail on a half-million dollar cash bond. Investigators say he wanted Schauer dead because he had stolen some prescription pills that Crandall was intending to sell, offering a $5,000 reward.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO