Lehi, UT

Lehi station sells gas for $2.38 per gallon

By Chris Arnold, Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi gas station fell into a time warp for a couple of hours Tuesday and headed all the way back to 2021.

The Sinclair station at the All About Fuel & Food location at 1750 W. Main Street sold gas for just $2.38 per gallon — far lower than Utah's current average price of $4.90. The cheaper price mirrored the national average for a gallon of gas in mid-January 2021.

Ofa Fifita was first in line to take advantage of the rolled-back price.

"I'm coming at nine o'clock in the morning," she said.

Fifita, who is currently battling cancer and not working, said the much lower price makes a big difference.

"Two dollars... is good for me because I drive to West Valley every day to see my cousin," she said.

Others, like George Santos, also took advantage of the sub-$2.50 price. Santos said he waited in line for an hour.

"Here is $46 for 19 gallons, and I was on empty ready to run out," said Santos.

Santos said the savings came as he's struggled to fill up his tank on a regular basis.

"We wanted to go on a vacation this weekend — we couldn't do it just because the gasses are so high," said Santos.

Santos told FOX 13 News that he estimates he saved about $46 filling up Tuesday afternoon.

Americans for Prosperity co-hosted the event as part of "The True Cost of Washington" campaign that raises awareness of the rising costs facing Utahns.

"There's a lot of people that are hurting and that they want prices to be lower," said Heather Andrews, the state director for Americans for Prosperity Utah.

According to the organization, Utah residents spent an extra $800 in May due to inflation costs.

Angie Larson's family owns All About Fuel and Food in Lehi. She says the event also shows how inflation and rising gas prices have impacted their business.

"We make our money in nickels and dimes, and the more that fuel costs, which is not something that gas stations make a lot of money on, it's affecting our bottom line greatly," she said. "People can't afford to come in and get the drinks and chips and candies that we're used to selling."

U.S. Rep. John Curtis (UT-3) stopped by the event, helping pump gas and even washing windows for some of the people who turned out.

"You're seeing people make decisions between filling their car full of gas and buying groceries, and that's not a good place to be," Curtis said.

The cheap gas was available only between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for unleaded fuel only, and the discount was on a first-come-first-served basis.

In all, Americans for Prosperity estimates 150-200 cars came through for the event.

The average price of gas in Utah right now, according to AAA, is $4.91. That is above the national average of $4.33.

