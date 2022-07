The Texas A&M Aggies have big dreams for the 2022 college football season. With Jimbo Fisher at the helm, Texas A&M football is confident that it is going to make loud noises this year. In fact, the Aggies have odds of +2500 to win the national title this coming season. With that said, here are three reasons why the Texas A&M Aggies will top the SEC.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO