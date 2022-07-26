City of Alexandria Academy Programs Accepting Applications for Fall 2022

The City of Alexandria invites the public to participate in its Academy programs. Learn how local government, partner agencies and the community work together to create a well-managed place for residents, businesses and visitors to enjoy.

The fall 2022 sessions will be held in-person at various locations throughout the City. All health guidelines for staff and participants will be consistent with current City policy.

These free programs are designed to inform, educate, engage and encourage participants to become more actively involved in fostering a thriving Alexandria. Learn how City departments work together to provide a safe, secure and sustainable community. Applications for all academies will be accepted through the date indicated on each application.

Alexandria City Academy

The fall session will be held on Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for nine weeks, beginning September 15. This course gives participants the opportunity to hear about City government in a wide range of functions, services, activities and issues. Consider learning more about government operations and applying for this opportunity. Details and application

Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Community Academy

The fall 2022 session has been postponed until spring 2023. Information

Alexandria Senior Academy

The fall session will be held on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for four weeks, beginning September 7. This course is designed to provide Alexandria’s older adults 60+ with an opportunity to gain exposure to the City’s various government functions, learn about local organizations that provide services and programs to Alexandria’s older adults, and hear how to become engaged and involved in the community! Details and application

Alexandria Eco-City Academy

The fall 2022 session has been postponed until spring 2023.This course is an opportunity to become an Eco-City Ambassador, take actions to increase Alexandria’s sustainability, learn about environmental challenges and contribute to daily sustainable practices to reach the City’s objectives for the Environmental Action Plan 2040.

Alexandria Community Fire Academy

The fall session will be held on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. for nine weeks, beginning September 22. This course will educate participants about fire safety and emergency medical response; department history, administration and operations; and the apparatus of an urban public safety agency. Experience a ‘day in the life’ of members of the Alexandria Fire Department. Details and application

Alexandria Community Police Academy

The fall session will be held on Wednesday evenings, starting September 7, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for nine weeks. This course provides an opportunity for Alexandria residents to learn various aspects of policing. Sessions are a combination of lectures and interactive activities. Class topics include patrol operations, gangs, K9, crime scene investigations, criminal investigations, and more. Details and application

Alexandria Sheriff’s Community Academy

The fall session will be held on four consecutive Saturday mornings, starting September 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through a combination of presentations and interactive activities students will learn about jail operations, judicial and special operations, civil process and warrant service, and inmate services and programs. Upon completion, participants will be better able to comprehend the vital and unique role that the Sheriff’s Office plays in the community's public safety. Details and application.

All Academy programs are open to those who live or work in the City of Alexandria; some have age restrictions. Please read each Academy program details for specifics. Applications for fall sessions will be accepted through the date indicated on each application.

Class sizes are limited. Visit alexandriava.gov/Academies for more information, including deadlines and application forms.

For inquiries from the news media only, contact the Office of Communications & Public Information at newsroom@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3969.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact elaine.scott@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.4317 or Virginia Relay 711.

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3844.