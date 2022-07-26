West Bend West has busy summer

Dr. LaVern H. Herman of Waukesha died Sunday morning, July 24, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital of complications from hip fracture surgery at the age of 91. Born in Bonduel, Vern went on to earn his MD at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his neurosurgery training at Detroit Grace Hospital. He served as a combat surgeon from 1964-1967 attaining the rank of lieutenant commander in the Navy. Vern began the neurosurgery department at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in 1968, and formed Neurologic Associates of Waukesha, where he practiced until retirement in 1998. His involvement in the community included being president of the Waukesha County Medical Society, chief of staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, a foundation board member at Waukesha Memorial Hospital when he, with his wife Kathryn, established the Neuroscience Annual Lecture Series. He also served as president of the Board of the Waukesha Symphony, was a founding member of the Waukesha County Community Foundation, a United Way board member, and supporter of Waukesha County Literacy.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO