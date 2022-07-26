ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

West Bend West has busy summer

Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Bend West boys basketball team has had a busy summer so far. Head coach Ryan Matenaer said that the Spartans finished a summer league last week at West Bend that included schools such as Hartford, Living Word Lutheran, and West Bend East, as well as summer camps at both...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Three area teams clinch first-round byes

PEWAUKEE — It's almost 'playoff time' for all 22 teams in the newly refigured Land O' Lakes baseball league. Almost being the key word. Just two weeks of regular season games remain in the 2022 season before the post-season playoffs begin on Tuesday, Aug. 9. All 22 teams will be seeded at the completion of the regular season.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Whitewater basketball player, La Follette HS grad dies unexpectedly

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A UW-Whitewater men’s basketball player and Madison native died unexpectedly Sunday, the university’s athletics department said Tuesday. The department tweeted Derek Gray died “playing the game he loved.” Further details about his death were not immediately available. Gray, who went to La Follette High School in Madison, was a guard during the 2021-2022 season. He ranked second...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Connaughton teaches future ballers

MUKWONAGO — Four more years. Four more years. Four more years. The Mukwonago High School gym echoed with that chant on Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard/small forward Pat Connaughton smiled at the crowd of children as he spun a basketball on his finger. After signing a contract extension...
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha's Jackson Sparks memorial baseball field hits snag

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Plans to renovate a Waukesha youth baseball field in honor of Jackson Sparks, the youngest parade attack victim, were put on hold Wednesday night, July 27. After some neighbors' concerns provided a bit of a curveball, Sean Cullen and Matt Drvaric want to move like a fastball – full-speed ahead – turning "Field Four" at the W.R. Oliver Youth Sports Complex into the "Sparks Complex."
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
West Bend, WI
Basketball
City
West Bend, WI
City
Hartford, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
West Bend, WI
Sports
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee Minute Arcade to highlight Milwaukee-area game developers tonight

MILWAUKEE — The Cooperage is hosting the Milwaukee Minute Arcade, a pop-up video game arcade event tonight, Thursday, July 28, from 6-10 p.m. that will feature the work of more than a dozen Milwaukee-area game developers. According to the event organizers, the goal of the event is to highlight...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bobcat scare in a Grafton backyard

GRAFTON, Wis. — Stephanie Petersen wasn't sure, at first, what type of animal she and her husband Ryan had spotted sneaking through their Grafton backyard recently. "It was doing something in the bushes, it just kept crawling through the shrubs and stuff and then it popped its head up and stared at us," Stephanie said.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Joel Miziul, 61

Known to close friends as "Skitz." Preceded in death by close friend Susan Marks. Born August 6, 1960. Passed away July 3, 2022. Joel was born in Milwaukee, and the family moved to Mequon in 1966. He attended Homestead High School. He later moved back to Milwaukee, then Beaver Dam, and finally returned to Milwaukee. The last 8 years he lived in Green Bay, close to his younger sister Tia. They had a strong bond.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Vernon J. Martin

Vernon J Martin (Vern / VJ) of West Bend, WI was welcomed into Heaven on July 24, 2022 at 87 years old. He was born at home in West Bend to Emma and Joseph Martin, and he called the city of West Bend home his entire life. After high school,...
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boys Basketball#Summer Camps#Spartans#T0 Jv
Fox11online.com

Menasha man wins Home Makeover contest

TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- Out of 11 finalists, only one can be the grand prize winner in FOX 11's $25,000 Home Makeover Giveaway with Tundraland. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Wednesday morning with the finalists to learn more about them and see who the lucky winner would be. Here...
MENASHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard C. Wolff ‘Rick,’ 69

Richard “Rick” Wolff of Grafton passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee. He was 69 years young. Rick was born in Watertown on January 24,1953, son of Carl Wolff and Eunice (Mohr)...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend Sausage Plus wins national award for beef jerky

WEST BEND — West Bend Sausage Plus won the 2022 Reserve Champion for Jerky - Whole Muscle at the 2022 American Cured Meat Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 16. “I’m really proud of our team,” said West Bend Sausage Plus co-owner Ben Houle. “It was a team effort to win it, and we got a great staff here.”
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Drybar Whitefish Bay opening later this year

WHITEFISH BAY — Mequon’s Joy Vertz has announced she is opening another location of her popular Drybar salon. Drybar in Whitefish Bay will open later this year, according to a press release. Vertz opened the Historic Third Ward location in 2018, bringing the first shop to Wisconsin. Due...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Full I-41 closure to start Friday night, last 54 hours

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning to close Interstate 41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street this weekend – Friday, July 29 until Monday, Aug. 1. Rain has postponed the closure twice now, and WisDOT said it's "very confident" the 54-hour shutdown will happen this...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend grad named operations manager at Brownsville bank

BROWNSVILLE — West Bend East graduate Bailey Guth has been named the operations manager for National Exchange Bank & Trust in Brownsville. Guth started with National Exchange Bank & Trust in 2018 as a personal banker at the Allenton office, according to a release. Now, Guth will assist and oversee staff development and expand the bank’s relationships in the Brownsville area.
BROWNSVILLE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Anytime Fitness coming to Mequon

MEQUON — A new Anytime Fitness is coming to Mequon’s Concord Court Shopping Center located at 1300-1370 W. Mequon Road. The Mequon Planning Commission unanimously approved the Concord Development Company’s request for a conditional use grant - which refers to land suitable only in certain locations or handled in a particular manner - to operate the Anytime Fitness, as the parcel is zoned B-2, allowing fitness centers as a conditional use, according to information provided to the planning commission.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dr. LaVern H. Herman

Dr. LaVern H. Herman of Waukesha died Sunday morning, July 24, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital of complications from hip fracture surgery at the age of 91. Born in Bonduel, Vern went on to earn his MD at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his neurosurgery training at Detroit Grace Hospital. He served as a combat surgeon from 1964-1967 attaining the rank of lieutenant commander in the Navy. Vern began the neurosurgery department at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in 1968, and formed Neurologic Associates of Waukesha, where he practiced until retirement in 1998. His involvement in the community included being president of the Waukesha County Medical Society, chief of staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, a foundation board member at Waukesha Memorial Hospital when he, with his wife Kathryn, established the Neuroscience Annual Lecture Series. He also served as president of the Board of the Waukesha Symphony, was a founding member of the Waukesha County Community Foundation, a United Way board member, and supporter of Waukesha County Literacy.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marcella G. Leair

Feb. 6, 1927 - July 21, 2022. Marcella G. Leair, 95 of Slinger, passed away peacefully at Serenity Villa on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Marcella was born on February 6, 1927, she was the daughter of Victor and Frances (nee Jerich) Floryance. She was the loving mother of Carol (Dan)...
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marcella Haase

Marcella Haase, 85, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Oshkosh. She was born on February 17, 1937, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Alfred and Mildred Haase of Brandon. She was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 26 years. She is survived by a special granddaughter...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy