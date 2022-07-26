ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hoyer Visits Historic Sotterley, Discusses Community Project Funding Secured for Capital Improvements

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUzJY_0gtDrr1500

HOLLYWOOD, MD – Yesterday afternoon, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) visited the Historic Sotterley Museum for a briefing on the funding he secured in the Omnibus FY2022 legislation that will allow the museum to make important upgrades to its facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFzj1_0gtDrr1500
Credit: Office of Majority Leader Steny Hoyer

The Historic Sotterley is a 300-year-old former plantation-turned museum in St. Mary’s County. The property features a 1703 manor house, an 1830’s slave cabin, and over 20 original buildings on 94 acres next to the Patuxent River. Historic Sotterley is a National Landmark, a Middle Passage Port Marker’s Project site, and a UNESCO Slave Route Site of Memory. Congressman Hoyer secured $750,000 for capital upgrades to the site in the Omnibus FY2022 legislation passed earlier this year.

“The Historic Sotterley is a critically important piece of history in our community,” said Congressman Hoyer, “and exists to authentically tell Maryland’s story for all to reflect on and understand. We ought to learn from our past, I was proud to ensure this national landmark was awarded $750,000 to facilitate upgrades to the site and its buildings to further its mission of educating visitors. This funding will allow Sotterley to continue to portray the stories and experiences of so many enslaved Marylanders and strengthen its ability to contribute to our community at large. We are better because of historical sites like this one. I will continue to advocate in Congress for projects that honor and pay tribute to the heritage of African Americans in Maryland.”

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

