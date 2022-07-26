New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items

kissbinghamton.com
Jude d
3d ago
Why does the Governor always only pick and choose certain groups......what is wrong with the rest of us. People without any children are struggling too. We may have other necessary items that cost alot too. But no relief for us. You have money to give away to help the times GIVE IT TO EVERYONE. Thanks again for nothing.
Dani D
3d ago
she really should do away with the tax on feminine products as well. pads and tampons are expensive already and they're a necessity. with 4 females in my house these are quite a high monthly cost!!
3d ago
Thanks for nothing!! How about taking off half the sales tax on groceries, clothing etc to help the economy???
