If the only news Joe Biden received on Wednesday had been a negative test for Covid-19, he would still have had a pretty great day – but the good news didn’t stop there.First, the Senate passed a major piece of legislation to support the manufacturing of computer chips in the United States, guaranteeing that it will go to the House for a vote. And then Mr Biden got perhaps the best news he could have hoped for: Senator Joe Manchin, the incredibly fickle conservative Democrat from West Virginia, said that he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had reached an...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO