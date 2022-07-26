ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

A Photographic History of Goofy Governors at the Ohio State Fair

columbusmonthly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.columbusmonthly.com

Comments / 6

James Taylor
4d ago

What a joke! This shows what he thinks about the People of Ohio! He is enjoying life on our tax money while people can't feed their children

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goofy#The Giant Slide#The Ohio State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy