Boat floats in St. Peters streets to help flood victims

ST. PETERS – Several cars are now underwater in St. Peters and boat crews are out to help.

In the middle of Main Street just north of I-70 lies several cars floating in the middle of the road. Businesses along Main Street have at least some water up to the doorsteps if not inside of them.

The Main Street Diner and Travers Autoplex are two businesses that have been directly impacted by the floods. There are rows of pickup trucks that have not been affected by the flooding, but there are two or three rows of dozens of cars submerged in water.

Traffic is starting to get released, but it is unknown if I-70 is reopened in both directions. The St. Louis Emergency Operations Center reports that they have to use a generator as they lost power earlier Tuesday morning. Crews are waist-high down Main Street to make sure if any drivers are stuck in any of the flooded cars.