Mega Millions jackpot reaches $810M, 3rd highest in game’s history

By ABC7 News
 2 days ago
[ABC News] — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $810 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, making it the third largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Tuesday night’s historic jackpot is possible after no one had the winning numbers following Friday night’s drawing.

Only four Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year in California, Minnesota, New York, and Tennessee.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET and has a cash value of $470.1 million, the company said in a press release.

Lottery winners have two options: take the money as a lump sum payment or annuity payments over 29 years.

Most winners usually take the lump sum payments, but record inflation has complicated matters, experts said, reported ABC News.

“If we believe that inflation will be here for a while, then you may want to consider taking the annuity versus taking the lump sum,” tax and estate planning attorney Kurt Panouses told ABC News’ Deirdre Bolton.

