NEW HAVEN — Some cases in which police are called to deal with an armed resident in crisis can end badly. Sometimes, however, things result in a better outcome. Last week, in an incident that new Assistant Chief David Zannelli described as “nothing short of heroic,” veteran police Officer Chad Curry talked down a suicidal resident armed with a knife using training he had just received to help de-escalate the situation.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO