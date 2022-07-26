Mike Pence speaks in Washington, DC, only hours before Trump also hits the stage

Mike Pence blasted “big tech, big media, big government, [and] even big business” for advancing a “pernicious woke agenda” that the former vice president said has led American freedoms to be under attack, as he touted his “Freedom Agenda” during the 44th National Conservative Student Conference in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“American freedom is under attack,” Pence told the audience of mostly college students during the Young America’s Foundation’s conference.

“Big tech, big media, big government, even big business have locked arms to advance a pernicious woke agenda designed to control the American people and destroy the American dream.

“The ruling elites here in Washington and all across this country have never been more out of touch with the values of everyday Americans but more, never more intent on imposing their agenda on each and every one of us,” Pence said, before laying out a groundwork for the Republican Party moving forward, calling his agenda a “cure.”

Specifically, the potential 2024 presidential candidate said his agenda is founded on “a very simple commitment to secure the sanctity of life at the center of American law.”

Pence — who has long touted his pro-life beliefs — celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month saying, “we sent Roe versus Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs.”

He called for expanding support for crisis pregnancies centers, ending all tax-payer funding of abortion, defunding Planned Parenthood, as well as reforming adoption laws.

Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to appear in Washington, DC — his first public return since President Biden took office.

Pence’s Tuesday remarks come only hours before his former running mate is scheduled to give the keynote address during the America First Policy Institute’s two-day summit.

“You can’t be pro-life if you’re not pro-adoption,” Pence said, adding he believes the “destiny” of the US is “inextricably linked to restoring the unalienable right to life for every American born.”

“We save the babies, we’ll save America,” he said.

The 48th vice president also took a hit at critical race theory — an academic theory taught in higher education, and which some parents are concerned is being taught in lower grades, that focuses on so-called “systemic racism” — labeling it as “state-sanctioned racism.”

Pence revealed that his “freedom agenda” also seeks to prevent transgender athletes from participating in sports against the gender with which they identify.

“We need to purge our schools of critical race theory and restore patriotic education in every classroom in America,” Pence said.

In his remarks, Pence revealed that his “freedom agenda” also seeks to prevent transgender athletes from participating in sports against the gender with which they identify, protect the Second Amendment, secure the southern border with a completed border wall, extend Trump-Pence tax cuts, tap American energy, continue support for Ukraine, label China as the “greatest threat to our economy,” and end the “woke culture” in the military.

“When you see the aggressive liberalism of this administration and their allies in Congress, frankly 2022 may be the best chance we will ever have to build a lasting majority,” Pence said, turning to the midterm elections.

“Configuring the conservative movement to fulfill conservatism’s purpose and to save our nation from the left wing tyranny, socialism and decline,” he said. “Now some people may choose to focus on the past. But elections, elections are about the future. And I believe conservatives must focus on the future to win back America.”

” In 2022, the American people will decide whether their children and grandchildren will stand tall as citizens of the freest nation on earth, or whether they’ll be forced to live in the economic moral and spiritual decline with socialism,” Pence added.

The conference – which began Monday and is set to last until Saturday – is hosted by the Young America’s Foundation, where Pence is a Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar.

He was initially supposed to make similar remarks during a speech at the Heritage Foundation Monday evening. However, the event was canceled last minute after his flight was diverted due to “severe weather.”

The event has yet to be rescheduled.

While it is unclear if Trump will keep his focus on the midterms or his never-ending grievances over losing the 2020 presidential election, the summit is set to highlight lowering energy and gas prices, bringing down inflation, combating crime and the border, as well as the “control” of children’s education.

Trump’s anticipated speech marks the first time the 45th president has publicly returned to Washington D.C. after leaving office just before President Biden’s inauguration.

Neither Republican has announced a possible run for president in 2024, however the back-to-back events have spurred some speculation about a potential showdown between the two as both Trump and Pence seek to guide the GOP.