City of San Diego approves child care center for SDPD officers' kids

By Laura Acevedo
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the last four years, members of the San Diego Police Officers Association say they've been working on creating a child care center for their officers that could be both affordable and for officers that work odd hours.

"We actually had a member reach out that was looking for childcare solutions so we heard that, we talked to other members, we actually wanted to do something about it," says Brian Avera, a director for the San Diego Police Officers Association.

On Monday, that child care center was approved by the San Diego City Council. The program will be for kids age 5 and under, operating from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will provide emergency callout services to an officer's home. The childcare will cost 50% of the market rate and will be run by KinderCare.

The SDPOA hopes this will attract and keep officers.

"It's our dream to envision someone looking at a flyer and go, 'Hey, good pay, good benefits, but oh my goodness, there's a childcare resource right here,'" says Avera.

The POA and the city say this program won't cost taxpayers a dime as it's been funded for three years already, including a $3 million investment from state grants, support from KinderCare, and the Cushman Foundation.

The hope is to start with one location and then expand. The SDPOA says they hope to get the program up and and running within the next year.

