Opinion: The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over and it's still dangerous, especially for older people

By Michael Wasserman
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Wasserman , M.D., is a geriatrician and was a member of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine's Committee for the Equitable Allocation of the COVID-19 Vaccine. He also chairs the Public Policy Committee for the California Association of Long Term Care Medicine. He lives in Newbury Park.

The president of the United States tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. During a press conference that same day, a reporter asked whether the president’s age might have an impact on his prognosis. President Joe Biden turns 80 in November.

Based on the existing evidence, the answer should have been that the president’s risk of severe illness and death was very low, but that he is nevertheless at higher risk due to his age. That is the evidence. That is the truth. That should be the message. Instead, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn’t accept the premise of the question and pivoted to the president’s mild symptoms. This was a missed opportunity to send a message about where we are today in terms of COVID-19 and older adults.

From the first months of this pandemic, it was painfully clear that COVID-19 was particularly lethal for older adults. The impact in nursing home residents was devastating, with 169,291 more deaths than expected in 2020 compared with 2019.

On Feb. 29, 2020, news regarding the first known COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility, a Kirkland, Wash., nursing home, set off alarm bells for the experts in geriatric medicine when a quarter of the residents and about 1 in 7 staffers fell ill. Since that day, I have spent most of my waking hours in the service of understanding the risks brought on by the pandemic to vulnerable older adults. In fact, on March 9, 2020, I told my 81- and 85-year-old parents to stay at home and to avoid contact with the outside world. That was the right thing to do at the time. Over three-quarters of a million older Americans have subsequently died from COVID-19. That’s a lot to be concerned about, but 29 months later, it is time to provide clarity around the risks of COVID-19 in older adults. The president’s COVID-19 infection provides an opportunity to do this.

Numerous studies have demonstrated the positive impact of being vaccinated and boosted in relation to COVID-19 infection. The latest variants seem to be less serious but are quite contagious. While most people who are infected with these variants are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, there are still a significant number of people with severe illness. The sheer number of people infected means that there are still a significant number of deaths nationally, with a daily average of around 365. However, most people care mostly about their individual risk, rather than the total impact on society. They want to be able to make decisions that impact their own lives and about how to best protect themselves.

In January, the death rate of those 80 and over who were unvaccinated was about 2,334 out of 1 million. The death rate of fully vaccinated people who are 80 or older was one-eighth of that. Looking at the latest evidence, the individual risk has actually gone down further, consistent with the likelihood that the latest variants are less deadly. The death rate of those 80 and over fully vaccinated is now 32 out of a million. The challenge is that the latest variant is more contagious, meaning that the overall impact on Americans is still significant, while the risk to the individual seems to have finally gone down.

I’m still telling my parents, now 84 and 88 years old, to keep themselves safe from COVID-19. I’m suggesting that they wear an N95 mask when indoors with people they don’t know. In fairness, I would have given the same advice to President Biden, but I understand his willingness to take some risk based on the evidence. Being vaccinated and doubly boosted, his risk of severe illness and death was relatively low. He was also being treated with Paxlovid, a drug that has kept people with COVID-19 out of the hospital if taken early enough. Based on evidence from Israel , it also appears that Paxlovid brings additional risk reduction for vaccinated and boosted older adults.

Monday, Biden’s doctor said his COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved.” The president of the United States’ risk of dying from COVID-19 was greater because of his age. That is an undeniable truth. But so is his risk of dying in general. The risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 in older adults who are vaccinated and doubly boosted is presently low enough to be considered acceptable by the president and his advisers. That is the case for the time being, barring a new variant that is more lethal.

This pandemic is far from over. As we work our way back to normalcy, we need to be honest about the evidence. Let’s use the president’s COVID-19 infection as an opportunity to honestly evaluate where we stand today rather than get caught up in politics. It’s time to accept the premise of that question.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

