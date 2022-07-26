ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Long COVID symptoms may show up months after infection, UC San Diego research shows

By Lucy Horton
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
Motorists line up to take COVID-19 tests at at Long Beach City College-Veterans Memorial Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Horton , M.D., is an assistant professor of medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine and director of the Post-COVID-19 Care Clinic at UC San Diego Health. She lives in Pacific Beach.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, amid crises, illnesses and deaths, physicians and scientists have learned a lot about a disease that was previously unknown.

That knowledge has resulted in the development of effective vaccines and emergent treatments, which have dramatically lowered the risk of hospitalization and death. Most people these days recover from COVID-19 in a week or two, with only mild symptoms that fully resolve.

But for some — nearly one in five cases, according to the latest data — symptoms may persist or new symptoms may emerge weeks or months after the initial infection, even in people who had very mild initial symptoms. In California, that ratio translates to approximately 2 million residents with “long COVID ” — about 1 in 20 Californians — with minority communities being hit disproportionately. Their symptoms, unexplained by alternative diagnoses, often fluctuate or appear as episodes, with “good days” followed by periods of recurrent symptoms that typically appear in clusters and may affect any system or part of the body.

Researchers recently reported that the condition is primarily characterized by the persistence of key symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, fever, headaches, “brain fog” and other neurological problems.

But the totality of long COVID’s signs and symptoms is myriad, ranging from heartburn, anemia and back pain to skin dryness, night sweats, weight loss and weight gain. More than 200 distinct symptoms have been reported. Long COVID can be a chronic, debilitating, and, in many cases, disabling condition.

Perhaps most alarming of long COVID’s symptoms are those affecting the brain and related neurological processes, from impaired sleep and cognitive function to mood and sensory disorders. A study published earlier this year by Dr. Jennifer Graves, me and our colleagues at UC San Diego found that some “long-haulers” were still experiencing significant neurological symptoms six months after their initial diagnosis.

It is not yet known to what degree the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 directly invades the brain, but there is evidence to suggest that even in mild cases of the disease, infection leaves behind its mark in the form of reduced gray matter tissue in regions of the brain that play important roles in executive thinking, voluntary movement, processing emotions, language and vision.

Most long COVID symptoms are similar to other diseases and conditions, which makes diagnosis more difficult. There is no consensus definition of long COVID. Front-line physicians may not know even what they are looking at, leading some to dismiss their patients’ symptoms are not “real” or passing.

Institutional support for creating comprehensive treatment centers or programs to address the needs of patients with long COVID is urgently needed. Health insurance coverage and reimbursement for their care are inadequate.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — an independent global health research center at the University of Washington — predicts that 30 percent of the U.S. population may be infected with COVID-19 by this winter. Subsequent cases of long COVID, officially known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection or PASC, could double. Current vaccines appear to reduce the risk of long COVID by only 15 percent , a shrinking efficacy linked in part to new variants, such as Omicron.

We are in a place and time painfully familiar, confronted by an evasive, evolving disease that defies quick or easy remedy. And like in those early pandemic times, physicians and scientists are struggling to better understand long COVID, both as a public health threat and in pathological detail.

We do, however, have a better idea now of the type of person more likely to develop it. They are female, older, overweight or obese. They experienced a severe initial infection, suffer from chronic respiratory disease, such as asthma, have diabetes or display a specific antibody profile.

Children are at risk, too. Up to one-third of children who develop COVID-19 will also develop debilitating issues, including long COVID . Common symptoms are persisting fatigue, disordered sleep, depression and increased susceptibility to other diseases — problems that may affect people for the rest of their lives. UC San Diego recently launched a clinical trial to study the impact of long COVID on children and their families.

No one knows what causes this. It could be dysfunction in the autoimmune response or in the autonomic nervous system. It could be abnormal inflammation, viral persistence or an imbalance in the gut microbiome. It could be a combination of these factors or something yet to be identified.

Not all post-COVID-19 cases are long COVID. Like cancer, COVID-19 is a heterogeneous condition. It manifests differently in different individuals. Some infected by SARS-CoV-2 never experience symptoms or feel ill. So much remains to be learned.

We are well into our third year of this pandemic, and things will change, hopefully for the better. What will not change is the critical need to push harder and faster, to devote all necessary resources to better understanding and treating long COVID, just as we have done and continue to do with acute COVID-19.

That is the long and the short of it.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

