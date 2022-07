She’s hoping to inspire others by telling the story of how she managed to flee from a man police claim held her at gunpoint and attempted to kidnap her. A little after 7 in the morning on Sunday, July 24, it happened at the Subway east of I-29. While cowering back in the fetal position on the ground, I begged him, “Don’t shoot me! Please! Please!” Jackie Halvorson made the following statement.

