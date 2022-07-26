ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linneus, ME

Grammy’s Country Inn is Back and Ready to Reopen in Linneus, Maine

By Trent Marshall
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy’s Country Inn has exciting news to share with everyone. They are reopening their doors on Thursday, July 28 at 7 a.m. They will be open for business seven days a week with a closing time at 9 p.m. This is big news to Aroostook County and far...

Maine records largest hail in years

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Maine has seen some pretty intense thunderstorms recently, but one supercell storm on Sunday was particularly impressive. The National Weather Service in Caribou says a storm in northern Aroostook County produced hail as large as tennis balls. That is the largest hail reported in Maine since 2015.
Strong Start On Day 1 Stuff the Bus 2022 in Houlton

We got off to an incredible start in Houlton at Stuff the Bus 2022, collecting school supplies Aroostook County children. The United Way of Aroostook, Adopt-A-Block, and Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) have come together to provide Aroostook County children in need with all the supplies they will need to start the upcoming school year.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Michael Bush, Housing Director, Penobscot Indian Nation. On or about August 5, 2022, Penobscot Indian Nation will submit a request to the HUD Office of Native American Programs for the release of Indian Housing Block Grant funds under Title 1 of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996, as amended, (25 U.S.C. 4101 et seq.) (NAHASDA) to undertake a project known as Penobscot Indian Nation Indian Housing Block Grant for the purpose of improving Tribal housing stock, supporting emergency repair and modernization of qualified Tribal citizen owned housing, rental assistance, down payment assistance, and community outreach. The Penobscot Indian Nation will deploy $1,343,683 to make improvements on Indian Island and Tribal citizen properties in Penobscot County, Maine. These funds were recently awarded, and are used to support the Tribe’s annual program to support various housing activities.
