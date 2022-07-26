Grammy’s Country Inn is Back and Ready to Reopen in Linneus, Maine

Michael Bush, Housing Director, Penobscot Indian Nation. On or about August 5, 2022, Penobscot Indian Nation will submit a request to the HUD Office of Native American Programs for the release of Indian Housing Block Grant funds under Title 1 of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996, as amended, (25 U.S.C. 4101 et seq.) (NAHASDA) to undertake a project known as Penobscot Indian Nation Indian Housing Block Grant for the purpose of improving Tribal housing stock, supporting emergency repair and modernization of qualified Tribal citizen owned housing, rental assistance, down payment assistance, and community outreach. The Penobscot Indian Nation will deploy $1,343,683 to make improvements on Indian Island and Tribal citizen properties in Penobscot County, Maine. These funds were recently awarded, and are used to support the Tribe’s annual program to support various housing activities.
