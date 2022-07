On July 26th 2022 three Washington breweries filed a lawsuit against the State of Oregon alleging unlawful discrimination against them in a way that violates the U.S. Constitution. The complaint is an attempt to overturn Oregon state rules that prohibit out-of-state breweries to self-distribute or ship their own beer direct to consumers in the state. Washington has no similar laws, and many Oregon breweries enjoy the ability to cross state lines and sell their beer without aligning themselves with a third party wholesale company.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO