A group of people who lived at a homeless encampment in Petaluma are filing a legal motion against the city. They claim police violated a court order when sweeping the encampment at Steamer Landing Park last month. The officers are accused of letting people’s belongings be thrown away instead of providing safe storage while they looked for a new place to stay. The encampment was cleared on June 13th and 14th. A former resident of the camp, who is leading the effort against Petaluma in court, says he doesn’t “know of a single person who had their property stored.”

PETALUMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO