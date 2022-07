MESA, Ariz. - On paper, there's not a lot that separates the two Republicans running for an open state Senate seat in the sprawling desert east of Phoenix. Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and former state senator David Farnsworth went to the same high school, where they both sang in choir. They have many of the same friends and once attended the same congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They came of age politically around the same time as they both raised their families in this tightknit community.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO