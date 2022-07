BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The clean-up continues in Balch Springs after a grass fire destroyed several homes in a neighborhood.The damage has inspired one person to ask what he can do and ended up bring others along to support the families who don't have much left.The owners of Fire For the Lord BBQ, called everyone from families to first responders and anyone else in the community to come out for a free meal. They served more than 300 plates of food. "Turkey let's right here in the middle, pulled pork right here… all the food is ready to roll," one...

BALCH SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO