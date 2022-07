FOXBORO -- It was impossible to miss one major change to training camp on Wednesday on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium, as a large number of Patriots players were wearing cushioned pads on the outside of their helmets.That change is more than just aesthetical, as it's part of a new initiative from the NFL to try to reduce head contact for players in the front seven on defense and the offensive line and tight ends on offense.The cushion is called a Guardian Cap, and it's worn on the outside of a regular football helmet. Guardian says that the caps...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO