Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Announces 2023 Awards Timeline
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild announced the timeline for its 10th annual MUAHS Awards, which will be held Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
The Guild (IATSE Local 706) honors achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater.
Last season, Coming 2 America won three MUAHS Awards, the most for a feature film.
The 2022-2023 MUAHS Awards timeline follows.
OCTOBER
Oct. 31: Submissions open for TV and feature film
NOVEMBER
Nov. 30: Submissions close
DECEMBER
Dec. 16: Nominations voting begins
JANUARY
Jan. 6: Nominations voting closes
Jan. 11: Nominations announced
Jan. 23: Final voting begins
FEBRUARY
Feb. 3: Final voting closes
Feb. 11: MUAHS Awards presentation
Comments / 0