Hair Care

Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Announces 2023 Awards Timeline

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
The Hollywood Sign in Hollywood, California. Michael Buckner for PMC
The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild announced the timeline for its 10th annual MUAHS Awards, which will be held Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The Guild (IATSE Local 706) honors achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater.

Last season, Coming 2 America won three MUAHS Awards, the most for a feature film.

The 2022-2023 MUAHS Awards timeline follows.

OCTOBER

Oct. 31: Submissions open for TV and feature film

NOVEMBER

Nov. 30: Submissions close

DECEMBER

Dec. 16: Nominations voting begins

JANUARY

Jan. 6: Nominations voting closes

Jan. 11: Nominations announced

Jan. 23: Final voting begins

FEBRUARY

Feb. 3: Final voting closes

Feb. 11: MUAHS Awards presentation

