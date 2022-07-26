ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeymooners Flood to 'World's Smallest Hotel' Which Costs $70 a Night

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
 2 days ago

How many times have you had to complain about your hotel room being too small? Well, it turns out some people actually do like it small, and a solo travel influencer actually managed to find the smallest hotel on earth to spend the night.

In a video shared on Instagram , the influencer, commonly known on the platform as Emilyeatsandexplores, who's been to over 25 countries and 45 states, showed her followers the world's tiniest hotel , and shared some information about services and prices.

Located in Jordan, the hotel comprises the inside of an old car, all covered with traditional colorfully patterned Middle Eastern throws and pillows. Yes, that's just it! The tiny hotel is situated in the remote desert village of Al Jaya, on the southwest side of the country, close to Israel.

In her Caption, Emily explains: "For around $70 a night the charismatic owner, Mohammed, will treat you to a traditional Jordanian dinner, breakfast, and tea time. Additionally, he will act as your local guide as you explore the surrounding villages and sites."

And apparently, there is also a bathroom in the cave across the street that you can use!

Jordan is in the Levant area of the Fertile Crescent, which covers a territory of about 89,342 square kilometers, sitting at the crossroads between Africa, Asia, and Europe. It borders Saudi Arabia to the south and the east, Iraq to the northeast, Syria to the north, and Israel and Palestine to the west.

According to the World Food Programme, Jordan is an upper middle-income country, with a population of 10.9 million, mostly youthful as 74 percent of them are below the age of 30. It's a resource-poor, food-deficit country with limited agricultural land, no oil resources, and a scarce water supply.

While Jordan is considered to be one of the most beautiful places on earth, some areas can be dangerous, so if you're planning a visit, you should first consult the US Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affair website, which provides information as to what areas you can safely visit.

The video which was first posted by the influencer earlier in June, on her Instagram profile, has gone viral on the internet and has so far received over 114,628 likes on the social media platform.

Most users thought the place was too overpriced while others said they would try it for the experience. One said: "70 to experience the California homeless dream.." And another added: "Seriously lol I could do this in my car for free."

One user asked: "Is there even an [AirConditioning]? It's cheaper to rent a car and sleep there."

While other users loved the hotel for its uniqueness. One comment said: "This is so cute!! What an experience! I'd love the traditional meal, that's the real perk/draw."

