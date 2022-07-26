ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Rojas doesn't know what to expect in return to Queens

Tuesday’s hyped Subway Series matchup will present one of the most anticipated Yankees/Mets battles in recent memory, with both teams atop their divisions and looking to stake their claim as the best in the city.

But it will also represent a return to Queens for Luis Rojas, former Mets manager who is now the Yankees’ third base coach. Rojas wasn’t brought back after another disappointing finish for the Mets last season, and will experience the Subway Series from the other side this time.

"I don't know what to expect,'' Rojas , via the New York Post. "Obviously, it's a place I love. I love Queens and the fan base is unbelievable. They're so passionate and they love their team. I'm grateful I worked there for 15 years and was the manager for two."

Buck Showalter, along with some key offseason additions, have been able to get the Mets to where Rojas hoped they could get to under his watch as manager, but he’s currently on the coaching staff of arguably the best team in baseball, though he knows how improved his former team and new crosstown rival is faring in their first season without him.

"I paid attention to how the Mets have been playing recently because we're facing them and I want to get familiar with what they're doing,'' Rojas said. "I've always been aware of what their record is. Now I'm looking closer and can see how good a team they are."

