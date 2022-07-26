Mekhi Becton's nutritionist: 'He has slimmed down a lot'

Mekhi Becton’s weight will be a key storyline at Jets training camp, as Gang Green hopes to have their former first-round pick in shape and able to stay healthy and on the field for what will be his third NFL season.

According to Becton’s personal nutritionist Ann Clairborne, that shouldn’t be a concern for the offensive tackle this season, even after his weight was considered worrisome by many at minicamp.

“He has slimmed down a lot,” Clariborne said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He’s looking good, feeling good. Knee is doing a lot better. He is excited to play. I’m proud of my guy.”

Becton was placed on the PUP list after missing all of last season save for part of the season opener after suffering a knee injury, one that took much longer than expected to heal. The season ended with head coach Robert Saleh leaving Becton’s spot as a starter up in the air, hinting he would have to earn it back after George Fant was productive in his place.

