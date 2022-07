TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is accused of menacing after allegedly threatening to burn down the home of a former Toledo judge who handled his divorce, according to police. According to Toledo Police records, an employee with Toledo Legal News contacted police Saturday after a Toronto man called their office and threatened to burn down the home of a judge who handled his divorce case a decade ago. The judge, however, has been retired for at least two years, police said.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO