In Andy Johnson’s first meeting as Superintendent, he looked back at what has been done in the district over the past few years. Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox presented a slide show with all the recent renovations and repairs done to the district since 2016. Andy Johnson said he is “extremely excited” to get to work for the district, and he said that “for you to have done all of that without raising taxes is amazing.” Johnson also wants to see the Board seek input from the community on what could be done next.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO