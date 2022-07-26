ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Emily Scott: Harlequins England back agrees new contract

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland back Emily Scott has agreed a new deal to play for Harlequins for the 2022-23 Premier 15s season. The 30-year-old, who has...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Anthony Limbrick: Cymru Premier champions The New Saints sack head coach

Cymru Premier champions The New Saints have sacked head coach Anthony Limbrick. It follows the club's Europa Conference League exit on Tuesday, having lost 2-0 on aggregate to Vikingur Reykjavík. Saints had previously been beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers. Limbrick was appointed head...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England’s win over Sweden watched by 7.9 million TV viewers

England’s 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final was watched by an average TV audience of 7.9 million, according to overnight figures.The match, which was shown by BBC One on Tuesday evening, attracted the highest ratings of the tournament so far.England face either France or Germany in the final which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.The final will be shown live on BBC One and could see the biggest UK TV audience for a women’s football match.The official figure to beat is 9.0 million, which was set by England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.Sunday’s match will be England’s first European Championship final since 2009.The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, triumphed over Sweden on Tuesday night following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Premier 15s#2018 Commonwealth Games#Harlequins England#England Sevens#Team Gb#Quins
Yardbarker

Report – Chelsea offers experienced midfielder to Juventus

Juventus has been offered a chance to sign Jorginho in this transfer window. The Azzurri star has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and they now need to sign a new midfielder after Paul Pogba’s injury. Reports have linked Jorginho with a return to Serie A since he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham

More than 5,000 athletes are primed for action in the English city of Birmingham from Friday at a Commonwealth Games lacking several track and field stars but still boasting elite performers. - Calendar clash - The Commonwealth Games comes hot on the heels of the world athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon, which only finished on Sunday.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Experienced England face early New Zealand test in netball title defence

The reigning Commonwealth champions England will begin the defence of their netball title on Friday in Birmingham with an understanding that what lies ahead will not be easy. Four years ago, on Australia’s Gold Coast, the Roses dramatically stole victory from the home team, bringing an end to the antipodean stranglehold on the Commonwealth title that had existed since netball was introduced to the Games in 1998.
WORLD
The Independent

Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman 'very proud' as England beat Sweden to reach final

England manager Sarina Wiegman says she is “very proud” after her side beat Sweden 4-0 to in the Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane.The Lionesses roared into this summer’s showpiece final thanks to goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby.“I’m very proud, I think again the team found a way [after] we didn’t start well,” Wiegman said.England will face either Germany or France in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday (31 July).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans react after 4-0 win takes England’s Lionesses into Euro 2022 finalSarina Wiegman urges England to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase Euro 2022 finalEngland boss Wiegman admits she ‘went a little crazy’ during Euros victory vs Spain
SOCCER
BBC

Klopp on Community Shield, injuries and getting over last season

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Community Shield against Manchester City. Alisson won't feature on Saturday but should be available to face Fulham. Diogo Jota "will take a while" to recover from injury. On the Community Shield, he said: "It’s the last domestic cup competition we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh & Glasgow Warriors learn opening opponents

Edinburgh will open their United Rugby Championship campaign at home to Dragons while Glasgow Warriors will be away to Italians Benetton. The matches will take place on the weekend of 16-18 September. Glasgow's first home game will be against Cardiff the following weekend, with Edinburgh's first away match against Bulls...
RUGBY
BBC

Liliana Podpadec: Future Wales star earns pro contract before cap

A contract before a cap - there must be something special about Wales squad member Liliana Podpadec. The 22-year-old second row has rewritten the regular route to international rugby by becoming professional before playing a Test. Podpadec has long been on the radar of Wales' coaches as the inspirational skipper...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy