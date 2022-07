Photographer Michael Winter has some serious talent that goes beyond what average strobist photographers do. He not only creates stunning photos, but he uses creative vision and skills to make them. What’s more, he does most of it in-camera. These are some of our favorite types of photographers: the ones who do about 95% of the work in-camera and little to nothing in post-production. In turn, their images are just so good that sometimes they don’t even need to be worked on afterward. So we asked him how he made this shot.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 22 DAYS AGO