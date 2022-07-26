ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Pearl’ Trailer: Ti West’s ‘X’ Prequel Showcases Mia Goth’s Haunting Talent as a Seductive Serial Killer Circa WWII

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j24ZM_0gtDhwDS00

X marks the spot for Ti West’s upcoming trilogy.

The TWCU, or Ti West Cinematic Universe, expands with an “X-traordinary origin story” for Pearl, the titular serial killer first introduced to audiences in A24’s SXSW breakout hit “X.” Mia Goth reprises the role in a prequel “Pearl” origin story to the ’70s-set slasher that debuted at SXSW 2022.

After “X” saw Pearl (Goth) murder an amateur adult film production in rural Texas, including Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, and Jenna Ortega among the victims, Pearl’s roots will be uncovered in the upcoming film, in theaters September 16. Pearl’s pent up sexual frustration wrecks havoc on a group of Wold War II military veterans who reside on her Texas farm, setting the stage for her first massacre at the boarding house.

Writer-director West previously told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn that he found inspiration from Douglas Sirk melodramas and shot “Pearl” as a “Technicolor, ‘Mary Poppins’ kind of movie,” just, you know, with a whole lot more death.

“If ‘X’ is about the way this auteurist era of independent filmmaking is affecting people, ‘Pearl’ is sort of about the old Hollywood way that affected people,” West explained. “The way in which they enrich each other is all a part of the craft of the filmmaking. I wanted to do something where all of the crafts of the movie were their very apparent charms.”

West is already eying a third film set in the late ’80s, adding, “That one will be about how home video has affected people. I’m very proud of these.”

And the TWCU is just getting started: “I’m trying to build a world out of all this, like people do these days,” the filmmaker continued. “You can’t make a slasher movie without a bunch of sequels.”

Lead star Goth exclusively described her character of Pearl to IndieWire, sharing that she has a “lot of sympathy” toward Pearl and was determined to not fall back on “horror tropes” for a slasher.

“It was a pretty cathartic experience,” Goth explained, citing the realistic looking prosthetics used to transform her into an elderly version of Pearl for “X.” (Goth also played final girl Maxine.)

An IndieWire review for “X” called the feature an “ingenious rejiggering of genre archetypes” and praised the film for providing a “fascinating angle from which to interrogate the horror of aging in relation to sexual status.”

Check out the trailer for prequel “Pearl” below.

“Pearl” premieres September 16.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer Reveals Godly Duo Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu Breaking Bad

Right on the heels of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment are giving a look at their cinematic version of the realm of the gods. On Sunday, the studio debuted the first trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” during its San Diego Comic-Con program inside the prestigious Hall H exhibition room. While DC Comics fans got a teaser of the film at FanDome last year, this year viewers actually got to see the film’s two antagonists, Hespera and Calypso in action.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Blonde’ Trailer: Ana de Armas Embodies Tragedy of Fame as Ill-Fated Marilyn Monroe

Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe is forging her way through the “Asphalt Jungle” of Hollywood, one misstep at a time. The trailer for Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” reimagines the late screen legend’s legacy, with Ana de Armas transforming into a portrait of Monroe. The “Some Like It Hot” star’s love stories with “The Ex-Athlete” Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale), “The Playwright” Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody), and infamously “The President” John F. Kennedy (Caspar Phillipson) frame the feature, adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel “Blonde.” The film premieres September 28 on Netflix. Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams also star,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
toofab.com

A24 Releases First Look of Brendan Fraser As 600-Pound Recluse In The Whale

"It's gonna be like something you haven't seen before," he teased of his transformation. Brendan Fraser's transformation for his upcoming movie "The Whale" has been revealed. On Tuesday, A24 dropped the first look of the actor as a reclusive, 600-pound writing instructor struggling to reconnect with his daughter while also suffering from a compulsive eating disorder (below).
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

David Warner, star of Titanic and The Omen, dies aged 80

Veteran actor David Warner, who starred in movies such as Titanic, The Omen, and Mary Poppins Returns, has sadly passed away at the age of 80 it has been confirmed. Warner’s family shared that he had died of a cancer-related illness, and that the actor passed on Sunday July 24, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Patrick Schwarzenegger Had to Wear a ‘Pregnancy Belly’ for ‘The Staircase’: ‘It Was Weird’

Patrick Schwarzenegger now knows what it’s like to be pregnant. Well, kind of. While the “Terminal List” actor’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger played a man who could conceive and carry a child in 1994 comedy “Junior,” Schwarzenegger revealed he wore a “pregnancy belly” prosthetic to show his “The Staircase” character’s physical change over the course of the HBO limited series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Ti West
Person
Brittany Snow
Person
Douglas Sirk
Person
Mia Goth
IndieWire

Sydney Sweeney Throws Out the First Pitch at Red Sox Game, Boston Loses 28-5

Anyone who says baseball has become boring and unwatchable must have missed the Red Sox game on Friday night. “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney was on hand at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays. The actress donned a Red Sox jersey for the occasion, but her support did not do the home team much good. If anything, she might have been the bad luck charm.
BOSTON, MA
IndieWire

Survey Shows Tom Hardy Is the Hardest Actor for Americans to Understand

Click here to read the full article. If you have to turn on subtitles while watching “Peaky Blinders,” you’re not alone. According to a new survey from Preply (via The Wrap), American viewers have a harder time following Tom Hardy’s dialogue than any other actor. And “Peaky Blinders,” a show that Hardy frequently appears on, was named the hardest-to-understand TV show. Fans of Hardy will likely find the results to be unsurprising, as the actor is famous for playing roles that require him to mumble. He can currently be seen in the sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” on Netflix, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circa#Prequel#Twcu#West Cinematic#Sxsw#Wold War Ii
Reuters

Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight

ROME (Reuters) -A Marilyn Monroe drama, a cannibal road movie and a black comedy about family life are among the stories showcased at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The world’s oldest film festival, regarded as a launch pad for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10, and features dozens of hotly anticipated movies both in and out of competition.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Different Man’ First Look: Sebastian Stan Transforms for Meta Facial Reconstructive Surgery Role

Click here to read the full article. Sebastian Stan has done twice the transformations in 2022. The MCU alum earned an Emmy nomination for playing Tommy Lee in Hulu’s “Pam and Tommy” limited series, and now Stan has gone completely face-first into his upcoming role for A24’s “A Different Man.” Stan shared an Instagram photo of himself as Edward, a man who undergoes facial reconstructive surgery and becomes obsessed with the actor portraying him in a play based on his life. Stan simply captioned that it was “incredible work” done by prosthetics artist Mike Marino, who was recently behind Colin Farrell’s transformation...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
World War II
IndieWire

‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi: Warner Bros. Has ‘More Faith’ in the Franchise After ‘Untested’ Superhero Success

Shazam believes he can fly, and lead actor Zachary Levi more than believes in the franchise potential for the lesser-known DC superhero. The “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the sequel film, in theaters December 21, had “more time and more budget” than its 2019 predecessor in part due to the “untested” waters of focusing on a tween boy who gains superpowers and is transformed into an adult, no spider bite or Krypton origin story included.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Ryan Gosling Was ‘Surprised’ By People’s Reaction To His Barbie Movie Look, Has A Funny Take On Ken In General

It shouldn’t have come as any surprise when Barbie director Greta Gerwig found her Ken in Canadian actor Ryan Gosling. While someone like Gosling is expected to look handsome playing Barbie’s leading man, fans didn’t know just how good as they created the Kenaissance filled, with online memes and glowing reviews. The 41-year-old actor was also surprised at people’s reactions to his Ken look and has a funny take on Ken in general.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

DaniLeigh Goes Off On Choreographer Over Prince Video: ‘Prince Ain’t Hire Shit!’

DaniLeigh has issued a scathing response to comments made by a choreographer she previously worked with while directing a video for late music icon Prince. On Friday (July 22), hours after explaining how she forged a relationship with the “Purple Rain” vocalist during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the “Lil Bebe” singer responded to disparaging statements made by choreographer Nicole Kirkland about her involvement with the production of Prince’s “Breakfast Can Wait” music video.
MUSIC
IndieWire

Jordan Peele Releases ‘Nope’ Extra Footage Featuring Chaotic Chimp Intro for ‘Gordy’s Home’ Sitcom

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Nope.”] Writer-director Jordan Peele just peeled back one more layer of his alien blockbuster “Nope.” Over the weekend, the Oscar winner took to Twitter to share the full scrapped intro to the fictional “Gordy’s Home!” sitcom that starred Ricky “Jupe” Park, portrayed by Jacob Kim and later Steven Yuen in the film, alongside a key chimpanzee star. The clip is styled to look as if it’s straight off a VHS recording, and it uses the opening credits for “Gordy’s Home!” to a pivotal plot point for Peele’s film,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy