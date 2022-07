An article from WNYT Channel 13 in Albany described how the City of Schenectady recently re-dedicated a baseball diamond for a gentleman named Buck Ewing. I hadn't heard of Mr. Ewing before, so I began to do a bit of research into who he was. What I uncovered, was an incredible story of a local baseball star who had a profound impact on the Schenectady community during the 1900's.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO