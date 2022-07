ELIZABETHTON — It was once a really solid Tennessee excursion. The daily trip of the little narrow gauge train called The Tweetsie was so incredible that passengers were advised on their tickets that one of the stops was at Pardee Point in the middle Doe River Gorge. There was no building or siding for passengers. The stop was simply a chance for passengers to get out and look at the mountainous scenery through which the little train was passing, high above the Doe River, but still deep within the walls of the gorge.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO