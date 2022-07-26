$830M Mega Millions jackpot numbers revealed

SAN MATEO COUNTY ( KRON ) – The numbers were released on Tuesday night for the massive, $830 million Mega Millions jackpot. They are 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a 15 “mega ball.”

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $830 million Tuesday morning, which if won at that amount tonight would make it the fourth-largest lottery winning of all time.

No one has won the Mega Millions since April, and the odds of matching all six numbers in tonight’s drawing at 8 p.m. Pacific Time is one in 302 million.

Of course, the odds of not winning if you don’t play are 100%.

Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta. The jackpot would have been $790 million if someone had won Friday.

The winnings can be taken as an immediate cash payout, or in 30 installments over 29 years. Most winners choose the cash payout, which is $470.1 million.

