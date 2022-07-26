ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glossier Is Heading to Sephora

By James Manso
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier has inked its first retail partnership.

The brand will be entering Sephora in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023, as well as Sephora’s site and app in both geographies. The move comes after the appointment of Kyle Leahy to the chief executive officer role, which happened earlier this year.

“[Sephora is] an iconic, international retailer with an extremely loyal community and we know our customers want to find us there,” Leahy said in a statement.

“We share the same customer-centric values and are both deeply grounded in the ever-evolving notion of beauty discovery. This marks a new chapter in our omnichannel strategy and we can’t wait for all that’s ahead in 2023,” Leahy continued.

The joint effort comes after the brand reopened its retail stores in 2021. It also comes at a time when makeup is rebounding strongly. According to data from the NPD Group, prestige makeup reached $2 billion in sales for the second quarter, staying on top as the largest category in prestige beauty.

“Our top priority is to curate the most exceptional collection of brands that shoppers around the world come to expect from us, as the leading global prestige beauty retailer,” said Artemis Patrick, executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer of Sephora, in a statement. “As one of the most searched brands on sephora.com we know our customers are going to be beyond excited to find their Glossier must-have product online, the Sephora App, and in our stores, while unlocking all the perks our beauty insider program has to offer.”

The move also marks a shop departure for Glossier, which had previously been built upon direct relationships with its consumers facilitated via its website or freestanding stores. Previously, the only wholesale distribution Glossier had came from a pop-up the brand did for Glossier You, its perfume, within a handful of Nordstrom doors.

