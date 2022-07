The bonus sister! Taylor Swift joined her BFFs Haim for a surprise appearance at the band’s London show. “Will you please welcome to the stage … Taylor Swift!” Danielle Haim said during the group’s Thursday, July 21, concert at the O2 Arena. The Grammy winner, 32, joined the trio for a rendition of their song “Gasoline,” which appeared on their 2020 album, Women in Music Pt. III. (The Pennsylvania native contributed guest vocals to a remixed version of the track that appeared on the album’s 2021 deluxe edition.)

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO