Couple charged for leaving son in car to go to South Florida bar

Miami Beach, FL - A couple has been charged with child neglect for leaving their 2-year-old in a car to go to a South Florida bar.

Police arrested 32-year-old Sevda Karatas and 33-year-old Osman Karatas around 2:35 a.m. at the Clevelander South Beach in Miami Beach.

According to police, a security guard at the Clevelander turned the couple away when they tried to enter the bar with their son.

The security guard told police the couple returned without the boy, and that Osman Karatas left the bar and returned several times.

The security guard found the behavior suspicious and called the police.

Officers found Karatas’ car parked across from the Clevelander with the boy inside.

Officers reported finding the young child covered in sweat despite the car’s windows being down.

The officers handed the child over to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Sevda and Osman Karatas are facing a charge of child neglect with no great bodily harm.