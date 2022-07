Lingering high pressure will keep Portland sizzling Thursday. Under clear skies, temperatures are likely to reach 97 degrees. Wednesday’s high was 97 as well with a bit of help from some marine air that made its way into the metro area. Without the marine air, temps likely would have been higher. The National Weather Service doesn’t expect any help from marine air Thursday, and high temps are likely to reach into the upper 90s in most of the region.

