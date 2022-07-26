ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett

By Jeremy Couso
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Ormachea, a petite blonde beauty, was crowned Miss Lassen County last week in front of a capacity audience. Clad in a sparkling turquoise gown, Ormachea was also recognized for having the Best Talent with her performance of a lyrical dance to “You Say” and Most Photogenic....

susanvillestuff.com

susanvillestuff.com

susanvillestuff.com

susanvillestuff.com

Lassen County News

Get ready for Doyle Days this Saturday

The small South County community of Doyle lies along Highway 395 about halfway between Susanville and Reno. Despite the effects of not one but two recent wildfires, the area residents are tough and fiercely dedicated to their annual celebration known as Doyle Days — featuring the World Famous Lizard Races.
DOYLE, CA
Lillie Lorine (Howard) Cleese – July 12, 2022

Lillie Lorine (Howard) Cleese, 95, passed away peacefully in Reno, Nevada, on July 12, 2022. She was born at home on the family farm in Caney, Kansas, on August 19, 1926, the. eldest of two children born to Beatrice (Sanders) Howard and Arthur Wrex Howard. Lillie’s younger brother, Wrex, was...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Robert Oliver Lillard – May 30, 2022

Robert Oliver Lillard, our loving father passed away on 5/30/2022 in Standish, California. He was born May 31, 1938, son of Oliver & Patricia Lillard in Sacramento, California. Robert went to El Camino High School and met Nancy Sharp. They married at an early age and had four children, daughters, Laura, Julie, Jennifer and a son, John. As Robert graduated from Sac State University, he pursued a career in the Aerospace industry as an Aerospace engineer. He worked for McDonnell Douglas at that time in Sacramento. He was also a member of the Operating Engineers Local Union No 3. The family moved to Nipomo, California where he then worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base as a project manager which tested missiles and rockets. He worked on many projects for NASA including the Apollo project and the International Space Station at Cape Canaveral, Florida. He received an Award of Merit from NASA in recognition for his dedication, achievement and support of the manned space program. He also received from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a group achievement award to the Delta Operations Team for his outstanding service working for the Delta Program which accomplished over 100 successful launches. He continued to work in the Aerospace industry until he retired at age 66.
STANDISH, CA
Stuff the Bus with School Supplies this Saturday at Walmart

The return to school is just around the corner and some local students are going to need a little extra help when it comes to buying the necessities for the upcoming school year. The Susanville Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event, being held at Walmart this Saturday, aims to make things easier for students and their parents.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Job Announcement: Converse Plumbing, Inc – Assistant

To assist Office Manager and Owner of Company, and perform basic office duties. Schedule appointments/meetings and maintain calendars. Prepare communications, such as; memos, emails, invoices, reports, job bids, and other. Create and maintain filing systems, both electronic and physical. Manage accounts and perform bookkeeping. Responsible for performing all Payroll and...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for July 26, 2022

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly...
SUSANVILLE, CA
High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Uptown Just Prior to Annual Fair Parade

The annual Lassen County Fair Parade got off to a wild start Saturday morning when the driver of a truck reported stolen in Redding led CHP units on a high-speed pursuit that ended on Main Street in uptown Susanville just moments before the parade was set to begin. Shortly before...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas COVID numbers reported

Plumas County Public Health released its latest COVID numbers, today, July 25. (Public Health had been reporting every Thursday, but skipped July 21). On July 7, Public Health reported 36 cases; on July 14 that number rose to 60; and today, July 25, 30 cases were reported. Of course that’s...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Oak fire smoke impacts air quality in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The main source of the pollution we are seeing right now is the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, California. “It grew quickly,” explained Brendan Schneider, an air quality specialist with the Washoe County Health District. “It started Friday and sent more smoke than any other wildfire.”
RENO, NV
NWS Bulletin: Heat, Smoke and a Chance of Thunderstorms

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning Lassen County residents to expect hot temperatures, wildfire smoke, and a chance of thunderstorms over the next several days. We will have several days of record to near-record daytime highs. Widespread moderate, and isolated high, heat impacts are likely,...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
NWS Bulletin: Heat Advisory in Effect Through Saturday Night

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning Lassen County residents to expect near record daytime high temperatures of 99 to 104 this afternoon, Friday and Saturday, with well above normal overnight low temperatures of 65 to 75. The Heat Advisory issued by the NWS extends to...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Job Announcement: Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities: Teacher in Susanville at the Union Street Center

Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities: Teacher in Susanville at the Union Street Center. Position is located in Susanville, CA. at the Union Street Head Start Center. Must have at least six months classroom experience in preschool setting. Minimum 12 units ECE to meet Community Care Licensing requirements, posses an AA degree ECE. Prefer supervisory experience.
SUSANVILLE, CA

