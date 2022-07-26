ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Group who beat teen during knifepoint robbery on Bronx street sought by police

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are looking to identify a group of suspects wanted for violently robbing a teen at knifepoint on a Bronx street earlier this month, authorities said.

The robbery occurred just before 10 p.m. on Monday, July 18, in front of 3200 Perry Avenue in Norwood, the NYPD said.

According to officials, six suspects approached an 18-year-old man who was walking home and demanded his property.

The suspects began to punch the victim, with one man displaying a knife.

The suspects fled with the victim's t-shirt, keys, shin guards, wallet, AirPods, shoes, and backpack, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcwZ9_0gtDfsBc00
Photo credit NYPD

The victim sustained minor cuts and bruises to his face but was not hospitalized as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

