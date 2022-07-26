ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Irish Eyes will be smiling when The High Kings perform Traditional Irish Music at The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 30

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiplatinum-selling Irish folk band The High Kings will bring a lively mix of traditional Irish music to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, July 20, 2022 at 8pm, part of the HamletHub World Music Series!. The show is sponsored by Celtic Aer Gift Shop, all ticket holders can enjoy their...

