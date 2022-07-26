ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Christopher Paolini's 'Eragon' Gets Series Adaptation at Disney+

By Josh Sharpe
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the announcement that Disney will be adapting The Graveyard Book, it seems that the studio will be adapting another beloved piece of children's literature. Eragon, a novel by Christopher Paolini, is currently being developed for streaming, according to Variety. Eragon, originally published in 2002, marked the beginning...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Black Adam' Director Jaume Collet-Serra Set to Direct Holiday Thriller 'Carry On' Starring Taron Egerton

Still riding on the media hype for his DC directorial debut with Black Adam, Jaume Collet-Serra has picked up a holiday action thriller currently titled Carry On. The movie is the first production to come from the deal Amblin Entertainment signed with Netflix in June 2021, and Kingsman actor Taron Egerton is attached to star following his own rave reviews rippling across the internet.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Move Over Disney, a New ‘Pinocchio’ Trailer Just Dropped From Streaming Rival

When people think about the classic tale of Pinocchio, they typically think of the Disney movie that came out in 1940. The film told the story of a lonely puppet-maker named Gepetto who desperately wanted a son, so he crafted a young boy out of wood. The boy magically comes to life and — through a series of ups and downs — learns how precious being a real boy is and how much it means to have Gepetto in his life. The animated film was an instant hit that won the Academy Award for both Original Score and Best Original Song — “When You Wish Upon a Star”.
MOVIES
Collider

What's New on Netflix in August 2022

The summer may be starting to wind down, but that doesn't look like it's stopping Netflix from dropping plenty of exciting content in the month of August. The long-awaited and highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman hits the streaming service early in the month starring Tom Sturridge in the role of Morpheus, the King of Dreams. The final season of Locke & Key and Season 3 of Never Have I Ever, are just some of the fan-favorite shows returning to Netflix in August. Hollywood A-listers are continuing to team with Netflix and July brings the new horror action comedy Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx and the R-rated buddy comedy Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. Familiar favorites such as the Men in Black trilogy, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Bridget Jones's Diary, 8 Mile, Space Jam, Skyfall, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off will also be hitting Netflix in August.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Christopher Paolini
Person
Rick Riordan
Person
Garrett Hedlund
Deadline

Bob Rafelson Dies: Oscar-Nominated Director Of ‘Five Easy Pieces’, Co-Creator Of ‘The Monkees’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Bob Rafelson, a giant in the American independent film movement as a writer, director and producer, and later a co-creator of The Monkees television show, has died at 89 of natural causes at his Aspen, CO home. His death on Saturday was confirmed by his ex-wife, Gabrielle. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery Rafelson collaborated with Jack Nicholson on seven features including Five Easy Pieces (1970) and The King of Marvin Gardens (1972). He was an uncredited producer on Easy Rider. He was also instrumental in co-creating The Monkees, a television music group that was seen...
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Book Series#Variety
Collider

Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón Set for 'Jane' Biopic on Author Philip K. Dick

A project, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is currently underway for a bizarre biopic of prolific science fiction author Philip K. Dick. Written by the author's daughter and Amazon writer and producer, Isa Hackett, the film is currently working under the title Jane, named after Dick's twin sister who died only six weeks after birth. Oscar Award-winners Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón are, at this time, only tapped to produce, but the Amazon project is being worked with the two in mind, with Theron as lead and Cuarón to direct.
MOVIES
Collider

Mike Judge Talks New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series and ‘Idiocracy’ at SDCC

If you’re a fan of Beavis and Butt-Head, 2022 is a great year. That’s because not only has Paramount+ released a new movie, Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe, the streamer is about to launch a new series, Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, on August 4. However, unlike the original Beavis and Butt-Head series, which had them talking over music videos, in the new series, they’re also watching YouTube and TikTok. As you can see in the first clip, this seems like a match made in heaven.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Wedding Season': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Summer is known for hot weather, beach adventures, and childhood family vacations. Those of a certain age may also have another perennial association in mind: wedding season. Whether not interested in marriage, in casual relationships, or still figuring things out romantically, the pressure to tie the knot is palpable for the not married at this time of year. Attending wedding after wedding can be a daunting and emotionally draining task. It can be a fiscally draining one as well, especially if you are part of the wedding party. A study done by Wedding Wire noted that the estimated average cost of being a bridesmaid is $1200 for each wedding. Given all this, it's certainly understandable that many people are uncomfortable with wedding season and choose to avoid it if possible. Sometimes a super-involved parent can be comforting in this situation, as people can sit back and have their parents arrange their matches for them. Other times, it can be an unwelcome imposition. Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy film Wedding Season explores just this premise.
TV SERIES
Collider

From 'The Northman' to 'Hustle': 2022's Biggest Hidden Gem Movies (So Far)

This year has already been one hell of a year for movies. Movies like The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Top Gun: Maverick absolutely killed it at the box office with Maverick even breaking past the billion-dollar mark. There have even been some big breakout movies like Everything, Everywhere, All at Once and Uncharted that have garnered some wide acclaim and found some good success at the box office. However, there were plenty of great movies that struggled to find that same recognition and success when they really should’ve.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Deleted Scene Shows Daniel Trying to Motivate His Students

Cobra Kai fans are getting a double dose of karate this September! Sony Pictures Television has announced that Season 4 will release on DVD on September 13. Ahead of the release, they shared a deleted scene from the season. Along with the scene, additional bonus features will include a blooper reel and a "Karate Dad" featurette.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: A Is Back

"Got a secret, can you keep it?" Oh, how nostalgic it feels to listen to the Pretty Little Liars intro, now creepier than ever. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has just dropped its first three episodes, and the pilot introduces us to the new liars in town through a slasher aesthetic. The secrets, sudden deaths, and suspenseful text messages that fans grew to love in the original series are all present in the spin-off led by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator behind Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. This means that there is a lot to break down here, but we've got you covered.
TV SERIES
Collider

'DC League of Super-Pets' End Credits Scenes Explained: A Connection with the Bigger DC Universe?

You know the rules: any superhero film must have at least one extra scene to reward fans who watch all the credits. It can be a tease to a sequel or a similar project, a joke, or a quick explanation about the future of a side character. Still, no one can produce a superhero movie without sticking something in after the movie ends. It’s no different for DC League of Super-Pets, a new animated film focused on a team of superpowered pets who must band together to save the Justice League.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Now Is the Time for 'What We Do in the Shadows' to Bring Back Beanie Feldstein

FX's What We Do In The Shadows has had plenty of fun guest stars throughout its four seasons but one of the first to appear on the comedy/horror mockumentary series is Beanie Feldstein, who played one of Guillermo's (Harvey Guillén) LARPing virgin friends. As the series progressed in the first season, Jenna's arc became more of a focus, with the show detailing the unfair treatment that the young woman receives from her peers. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) has sympathy for the poor virgin and turns her into a vampire in the episode "Manhattan Night Club." In "Citizenship," the show dives more into Jenna's transformation as a vampire, with Nadja notably training Jenna to get her first kill. Jenna ultimately gains the unique power of invisibility and sucks the blood out of some douche at a party; however, the arc of the newly formed vampire ends following that particular episode. Now, part of that had to do with scheduling, as it was reported that Feldstein had a role in Season 2, but she had filming commitments that wouldn't allow her to return.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Whale' First Look Shows Brendan Fraser's Transformation to a 600-Pound Man

Brendan Fraser is officially back in the first look at Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale. The actor stars in the A24 production as a reclusive obese man who struggles to rekindle his relationship with his 17-year-old daughter. Playing alongside Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink, it's his first leading role in a film since taking the reins in the film Breakout back in 2013.The Whale is set to debut during the Venice Film Festival later this year.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Delightfully Eccentric Jenny Slate Performances, From 'Parks & Rec' to 'Marcel the Shell'

Oh, Jenny Slate. You’re a national treasure, and we’re happy to have you. She’s made a name for herself the last decade or so, after a season-long stint on Saturday Night Live and a series of appearances on variety shows like Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Kroll Show. With an unflinching sense of humor and a dedication to disappear into hilarious, eccentric characters, Slate is a crucial voice in the modern comedy scene. Even if you don’t know her face, you’ve probably heard her voice, considering she’s lent it to some high-profile animated flicks like The Lorax, The Secret Life of Pets, Zootopia, and Despicable Me 3. She’s funny, quite funny, and as you’ll see in her YouTube short series Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Catherine, she’s got a knack for crafting her own endearingly odd characters. In honor of Slate and her prolific comedy career, we’ve catered a shortlist of some of her most iconic performances. Enjoy!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy