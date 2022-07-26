ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Uptown Just Prior to Annual Fair Parade

By Jeremy Couso
susanvillestuff.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Lassen County Fair Parade got off to a wild start Saturday morning when the driver of a truck reported stolen in Redding led CHP units on a high-speed pursuit that ended on Main Street in uptown Susanville just moments before the parade was set to begin. Shortly...

susanvillestuff.com

susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – July 28, 1916

Convicts Start Work on Red Bluff – Susanville Road. Sixty honor-men from the Folsom State Prison nave arrived here to commence work on the Red Bluff Susanville lateral of the State Highway under the direction of Engineer E. F. Lowden. Only four guards accompanied the men. The construction camp...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Redding, CA
Lassen County, CA
Susanville, CA
Susanville, CA
California State
Lassen County, CA
California Crime & Safety
susanvillestuff.com

Lillie Lorine (Howard) Cleese – July 12, 2022

Lillie Lorine (Howard) Cleese, 95, passed away peacefully in Reno, Nevada, on July 12, 2022. She was born at home on the family farm in Caney, Kansas, on August 19, 1926, the. eldest of two children born to Beatrice (Sanders) Howard and Arthur Wrex Howard. Lillie’s younger brother, Wrex, was...
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Oak fire smoke impacts air quality in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The main source of the pollution we are seeing right now is the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, California. “It grew quickly,” explained Brendan Schneider, an air quality specialist with the Washoe County Health District. “It started Friday and sent more smoke than any other wildfire.”
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Alyssa Marie Gaynor – June 28, 2022

Alyssa Marie Gaynor, 32, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Services will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Community Church at 11 AM in Susanville, California. Alyssa was born as the oldest child of Billy Ray Boling and Lori Ann Griffith on Saturday, June...
SUSANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 California inmates killed in separate prison attacks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two inmates at separate California prisons were killed in weekend attacks by other inmates, corrections officials said Monday. One victim was previously suspected in his cellmate’s death, and two of the four attackers were also suspected in prior slayings, authorities confirmed. The first happened Friday night...
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Chp Dispatch#Gmc Denali#Chp Public Information#The Elks Lodge#Alderpoint
susanvillestuff.com

Why We Love This Place Wednesdays: Susanville Salvation Army

One of the reasons I love our community is that I often get to see things from different perspectives. This week my wonderful friend Carla from the Susanville Salvation Army is sharing about a wonderful experience she and many of our local children recently had. And what better way to...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Stuff the Bus with School Supplies this Saturday at Walmart

The return to school is just around the corner and some local students are going to need a little extra help when it comes to buying the necessities for the upcoming school year. The Susanville Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event, being held at Walmart this Saturday, aims to make things easier for students and their parents.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Heat Advisory in Effect Through Saturday Night

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning Lassen County residents to expect near record daytime high temperatures of 99 to 104 this afternoon, Friday and Saturday, with well above normal overnight low temperatures of 65 to 75. The Heat Advisory issued by the NWS extends to...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Gloria Mae Farris – July 7, 2022

Gloria Mae Farris, 96, of Susanville, CA, passed away on July 7th, 2022. Gloria was born on July 16th, 1928 in Susanville, CA. Great grand daughter to one of Lassen County’s first settlers, Benjamin Leavitt. Gloria raised her 3 sons with her husband Bill on the family ranch. Gloria...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Washoe authorities seeking suspect who was arrested in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Oregon woman who was arrested on drug charges in March is Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s “Warrant Wednesday Suspect.”. WCSO is looking for Tanis Hershkowitz, who was 46 at the time of her arrest on March 25. Hershkowitz recently contacted the Tribune...
susanvillestuff.com

Robert Oliver Lillard – May 30, 2022

Robert Oliver Lillard, our loving father passed away on 5/30/2022 in Standish, California. He was born May 31, 1938, son of Oliver & Patricia Lillard in Sacramento, California. Robert went to El Camino High School and met Nancy Sharp. They married at an early age and had four children, daughters, Laura, Julie, Jennifer and a son, John. As Robert graduated from Sac State University, he pursued a career in the Aerospace industry as an Aerospace engineer. He worked for McDonnell Douglas at that time in Sacramento. He was also a member of the Operating Engineers Local Union No 3. The family moved to Nipomo, California where he then worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base as a project manager which tested missiles and rockets. He worked on many projects for NASA including the Apollo project and the International Space Station at Cape Canaveral, Florida. He received an Award of Merit from NASA in recognition for his dedication, achievement and support of the manned space program. He also received from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a group achievement award to the Delta Operations Team for his outstanding service working for the Delta Program which accomplished over 100 successful launches. He continued to work in the Aerospace industry until he retired at age 66.
STANDISH, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sacramento man gets at least 18 years in prison for Reno beating death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sacramento man must serve at least 18 years in prison after beating a man to death in 2019 near downtown Reno, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said. Zafferine Amit McGilbra, 45, must serve 10 years to life for a second degree murder conviction plus...
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities: Teacher in Susanville at the Union Street Center

Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities: Teacher in Susanville at the Union Street Center. Position is located in Susanville, CA. at the Union Street Head Start Center. Must have at least six months classroom experience in preschool setting. Minimum 12 units ECE to meet Community Care Licensing requirements, posses an AA degree ECE. Prefer supervisory experience.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for July 26, 2022

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Heat, Smoke and a Chance of Thunderstorms

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning Lassen County residents to expect hot temperatures, wildfire smoke, and a chance of thunderstorms over the next several days. We will have several days of record to near-record daytime highs. Widespread moderate, and isolated high, heat impacts are likely,...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

