Bank promotes Brenda Harper to head diversity mortgage program

PNC Bank has been a household name in local banking for decades, offering customers savings accounts, checking accounts, loans and mortgages. There are several mortgage options available from PNC Bank for those who are looking to begin the homebuying process. Select reviewed this lender's mortgage options, taking a closer look...
Strong growth in digital banking during the pandemic didn’t come with seminars in financial literacy. It should have, as younger demographics are found to be less fluent in personal finance than older cohorts, and a little education goes a long way in improving this situation. Social media tends to...
A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
Income-based repayment plans were created in 2007 to give borrowers affordable monthly bills. But a student-loan company worker who saw the program's creation said it was bad from the start. She described a difficult paperwork process and mounting interest that accompany the plans.
With average home values in the United States reaching record highs this year, home equity loans are becoming an attractive way for homeowners to put their biggest asset to use. But while more than one-quarter of homeowners are open to the idea of home equity loans, new research has found that almost all older homeowners are against it.
If you are looking for a payday loan, you might be overwhelmed. There are so many payday loan lenders online, how do you know which ones are the good ones and which ones are the bad ones?. Well, first off, you have come to the right place. We are experts...
Anyone who has ever gone through the process of buying a home knows that there are plenty of steps to follow before you are handed the keys. In fact, prior to looking up what properties are available in your desired neighborhood, it would help to know what you can afford to buy in the first place. There's no point ogling million-dollar homes in Hawaii, or drooling over expensive Los Angeles estates when you should be checking out places that are more realistically in your price range.
A US lender will pay $20m (£16.5m) to settle claims of discrimination against minority homebuyers, the justice department says. Trident Mortgage Company, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is accused of discriminatory lending in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The funds will be used to increase credit opportunities in...
Adjustable-rate mortgages are making a comeback despite their role in the 2008 housing crash. LendingTree says the number of ARMs offered to borrowers has more than tripled since 2021. The share of ARMs offered to borrowers with lower credit scores is also rising — it could cause problems down the...
July 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator on Thursday fined U.S. Bancorp (USB.N) $37.5 million for mistreating customers by opening sham accounts without their permission, conduct that also occurred at larger rival Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).
Polish banks could face fines of up to 10% of their annual turnover if they make it difficult for mortgage holders to take advantage of payment holidays, the country’s consumer watchdog said Tuesday (July 26). The payment holiday scheme, effective from Friday (July 29), is intended to help mortgage...
Navy Fed members across the U.S. can apply for conventional and VA home loans to buy a home or refinance an existing mortgage. The credit union also offers mortgages for second homes and investment properties plus home equity loans. Unfortunately, Navy Federal doesn’t provide new construction loans. But once your...
What are the interest rates for savings accounts today?. Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
Running a business sometimes gets hard when you need some extra cash in your hand might be to employ new people or to buy an office area or equipment. These hard times can be dealt with business loans. I'll outline everything you need to know about business loans, from the types of loans available to the criteria that borrowers must meet to the steps you need to take to apply for a loan. I'll also provide tips on getting the best deal on a business loan and avoiding common loan pitfalls. So whether you're just starting or looking to expand your business, this article will have everything you need to know. Read on!
Comments / 0