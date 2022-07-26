ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linneus, ME

Grammy’s Country Inn is Back and Ready to Reopen in Linneus, Maine

By Trent Marshall
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy’s Country Inn has exciting news to share with everyone. They are reopening their doors on Thursday, July 28 at 7 a.m. They will be open for business seven days a week with a closing time at 9 p.m. This is big news to Aroostook County and far...

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Aroostook County, ME
Lifestyle
County
Aroostook County, ME
City
Linneus, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Q 96.1

Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – July 18 – 24

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. On July 20th, Sgt. Clark was responding to Caribou to assist them with a call when he observed a pickup passing a car on Route 1 and then swerve back into the southbound lane. Sgt. Clark locked the vehicle’s speed at 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The car that the truck had passed was within five feet of the truck’s rear bumper. Sgt. Clark turned around to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles stopped. Sgt. Clark learned that the truck came up on the car at a high rate of speed and then passed it. The driver of the car was catching up to the truck to write down the plate number. Sgt. Clark issued summonses to both drivers.
WMTW

Maine records largest hail in years

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Maine has seen some pretty intense thunderstorms recently, but one supercell storm on Sunday was particularly impressive. The National Weather Service in Caribou says a storm in northern Aroostook County produced hail as large as tennis balls. That is the largest hail reported in Maine since 2015.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
wagmtv.com

Dry Weather Continues Today With Showers Entering the Region by Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside this morning, temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will only go up from here and eventually will end up in the upper 70s to low 80s. Our current weather setup has us in a dome of high pressure allowing us to have another picture perfect weather day. Sadly, that will be short lived as a low pressure system enters our region just in time for the early afternoon hours tomorrow. We also will be showing some more chances for showers on Friday afternoon. Luckily, another high pressure system will greet us bringing us what looks like a dry stretch into the weekend and the start of the work week.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wabi.tv

Pedestrian in serious condition following Hudson crash

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a crash involving a car and pedestrian in Hudson Wednesday evening. Officials say a car heading east on route 221 struck a pedestrian who stepped onto the road. The man was taken by life flight to northern...
HUDSON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
101.9 The Rock

Strong Start On Day 1 Stuff the Bus 2022 in Houlton

We got off to an incredible start in Houlton at Stuff the Bus 2022, collecting school supplies Aroostook County children. The United Way of Aroostook, Adopt-A-Block, and Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) have come together to provide Aroostook County children in need with all the supplies they will need to start the upcoming school year.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland, Franklin, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Aroostook; Cumberland; Franklin; Hancock; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Oxford; Penobscot; Piscataquis; Sagadahoc; Somerset; Waldo; Washington; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ME . MAINE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDROSCOGGIN AROOSTOOK CUMBERLAND FRANKLIN HANCOCK KENNEBEC KNOX LINCOLN OXFORD PENOBSCOT PISCATAQUIS SAGADAHOC SOMERSET WALDO WASHINGTON YORK
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Patten Man Arrested in Pair of Burglaries in Sherman, Maine

Maine State Police have charged a 19-year-old Patten man in connection with a pair of burglaries in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman earlier this month. Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to a reported burglary at a residence in Sherman around 7:30 a.m. on July 12th, according to a news release from Troop F. The homeowner told police that multiple tools and other items had been stolen from her shed. In the course of the investigation, a male suspect and a suspect vehicle were established.
PATTEN, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy