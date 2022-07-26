Grammy’s Country Inn is Back and Ready to Reopen in Linneus, Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside this morning, temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will only go up from here and eventually will end up in the upper 70s to low 80s. Our current weather setup has us in a dome of high pressure allowing us to have another picture perfect weather day. Sadly, that will be short lived as a low pressure system enters our region just in time for the early afternoon hours tomorrow. We also will be showing some more chances for showers on Friday afternoon. Luckily, another high pressure system will greet us bringing us what looks like a dry stretch into the weekend and the start of the work week.
