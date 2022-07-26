ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review

By Josh Broadwell
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXenoblade Chronicles 3 is a remarkable achievement in JRPG storytelling that only stumbles occasionally, thanks to a handful of less developed design choices. It was when the Welsh cat girl punched a mutant in the face, cutting their villainous monologue short and kicking off a spectacular mid-game boss battle, that I...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Dark Souls Universe Will Soon Be Explained

The massive success of "Elden Ring" has ignited renewed interest in the already popular "Dark Souls" games, especially since the new hit title is considered the best the series has seen yet. As immersive and exciting as the world of "Dark Souls" can be, it's also confusing, given its grand scale.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best Fallout Games Ranked (From Best to Worst)

Fallout Games have been around for a while now. Starting from the classic top-down RPG genre and coming to modern first-person open-world games, it has come a long way since its first release. For many Fallout fans, ranking these games might be a bit difficult. Sure, they can instantly answer...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak DLC: How to get Awegite

While the title of the series may make it seem pretty straightforward, there's actually much more to the Monster Hunting games than just hunting monsters. These are hunting RPGs, and the act of tackling some of the most massive, aggressive, and awe-inspiring beasts ever seen are certainly the core, but the things between the hunts are just as important. It's between hunts where you can craft new items to upgrade your hunter in meaningful ways so that you're able to actually stand a chance against the next bigger and badder monster.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BUSINESS
Polygon

Eight Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022, beginning in August

A whole host of Yakuza games, including the Kazuma Kiryu saga and the most recent and highly acclaimed Yakuza: Like A Dragon are on the way to PlayStation Plus. The series will be gradually released for free for PS Plus subscribers, allowing players who have missed out on the JRPG series to sink their teeth into the bizarre, compelling, and highly criminal world of the Yakuza series.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

One of Xbox’s only fall console exclusives, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, just got delayed

Fatshark and Level Infinite announced the delay of the cooperative sci-fi shooter Warhammer 40K: Darktide. While it does have a new November 30 release date for PC, no new launch day for the Xbox Series X/S version was shared. As a result, Xbox may have just lost an important console exclusive during a year with a nearly barren Xbox Series X/S exclusive lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release: when does it launch

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release is imminent. JRPG fans the world over are, quite rightly, extremely excited about Monolith Soft’s next entry in the beloved series. In a matter of days, JRPG fans will be sinking their teeth into a robust combat system and a classic, long-form narrative. With a wide range of character classes to choose from and the return of Xenoblade’s iconic combo system, Nintendo Switch users are certainly in for a treat.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xenoblade Chronicles 4 Seemingly Teased by Director

It sounds like a fourth (or technically fifth) game in Nintendo's Xenoblade Chronicles series could end up coming about at some point in the future. At this point in time, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which is the third entry in the core franchise, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch at the end of this week. And while that game will surely keep fans busy for quite some time, one of the main leads behind XC3 has indicated that the series should only continue.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Reveals Wave 2 DLC Release Date

Nintendo has today announced the release date for the second wave of DLC coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of its Booster Course Pass. Within the past day, a new update from Nintendo related to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe seemed to indicate that news on the game's DLC could be arriving soon. Now, we know this to be true, with Wave 2 poised to arrive on Nintendo Switch in the coming week.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Stray publisher “shadow drops” a classic indie game on Steam

There’s almost nothing games haven’t let me control yet, whether that’s a cat, a fox, a dung beetle, several ghosts or a boy with cat ears. Yet something about Hohokum feels different – partly because I’m not sure what exactly I am in this game. Am I a worm? A dragon? I’m not really majestic enough for the latter; more like a colorful strand of spaghetti moving around a 2D environment. As it turns out, this mystery represents the first rule of Hohokum – it’s not really necessary to make sense of anything you see.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Best rock type pokémon in Pokémon Go

The best rock type pokémon are some of the toughest around, but they still have strengths and weaknesses like any other type, but they can be a great addition to your squad for PvP and taking down gyms. Pokémon Go has so many pokémon available to catch and train...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Disney Dreamlight Valley: 8 Ways It's Different From Animal Crossing

If you haven't heard by now, the farm-life sim genre that gave us classics such as Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley is getting a new entry soon. Disney Dreamlight Valley is, in large part, exactly what it sounds like: a House of Mouse spin on the popular genre where characters such as Isabelle and Tom Nook are replaced by Princess Jasmine and Scrooge McDuck.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Cities: Skylines has over $250 of DLC—what's worth buying?

Cities: Skylines has been filling the SimCity-shaped hole in our hearts for the better part of a decade now. And in true Paradox fashion, it's been supported with ten major expansions and a ton of smaller content packs since then. If you're brand new to Skylines, that can be an intimidating barrier to entry. But you really don't need some of these packs to have a full and flavorful experience.
VIDEO GAMES

