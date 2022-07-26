Readers respond: Keep charter referendum simple

Anyone (anyone) who takes video footage of someone in connection with a possible crime or criminal investigation is ethically bound to make that footage immediately and transparently available to the accused. The fact that this is somehow a point of debate among Portland cops and their shadowy union shows how far down the rabbit hole we've fallen. Civil and criminal justice is most easily killed, not by grand sweeping gestures, but by a thousand little cuts. When police organizations adopt performative approaches to community outreach and participation, while continuing to engage in closed-door policy, union, discipline, and budget decisions, you end up with two very different police bureaus — and the chasm widens between what cops say and what cops do. This is a long-standing Portland Police Bureau tradition that not only fails to reduce crime, but also costs the city millions in wasted dollars and places Portland residents directly at risk of abuse or worse.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO