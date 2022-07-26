ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Keep charter referendum simple

Cover picture for the articleDozens of citizen initiative petitions have been blocked from the ballot. A primary reason is that our Oregon Constitution allows only one subject per petition. While this can be frustrating to those working on or...

Readers respond: City in crisis needs charter reform

Anyone paying attention to city hall inevitably arrives at the same conclusion: it is dysfunctional, and we desperately need change. Even the most talented politicians with the best intentions are faced with navigating institutional hurdles that prevent Portland from making crucial progress on affordable housing, climate justice and public safety. After a year of study, the 20 Portlanders on the Charter Commission overwhelmingly recommended sweeping changes that will address these structural inadequacies. Professional management of city services and ranked choice voting reinforce each other’s efficacy. These changes won’t just make Portland’s government more equitable, although that alone would be reason to support the reform. It will make city hall more accountable, more competent, and more successful at actually delivering the outcomes that everyday Portlanders desperately need. We have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to fix city hall so it works for all of us. I hope voters seize the chance to support charter reform in November.
State Senate Candidate Melissa Busch earns coveted Independent Party of Oregon Nomination

Warren, OR – The Independent Party of Oregon nominated Melissa Busch as the party’s sole candidate to represent Senate District 16, which includes the communities of Tillamook, Seaside, Warrenton, Astoria, Scappoose, St. Helens and Warren, in the Oregon Senate. North Coast voters have long supported leaders that put the needs of the community over partisan politics and aren’t afraid to buck the party line.
Opinion: A new threat to affordable housing as longtime rent restrictions expire

Akasha Lawrence Spence, Fatuma Ali and Kal-El Micheau. Lawrence Spence, a Democrat, represents Senate District 18-Portland in the Oregon Legislature and is the founder and principal designer of Fifth Element, a community development firm fortifying historically undercapitalized communities. Ali is director of policy and engagement for Lawrence Spence. Micheau is cannabis engagement director for Lawrence Spence.
CEO of Portland Business Alliance sues to stop Charter Commission proposal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This November, Portlanders will decide if they want to drastically change the city’s form of government. The changes proposed by the charter commission would increase the number of city commissioners from five to 12, elected by district. A city manager would oversee bureaus, instead of the commissioners as it is now. And there would be a new way to elect commissioners — ranked choice voting.
Burgerville Workers of Color Call for Resignation of Manager for Racist Actions

People of color working at the Oregon Convention Center Burgerville location are lobbying to have their store manager removed for his allegedly racist actions. On July 15, Burgerville Workers United—the union representing the chain's staff—filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) signed by almost all workers of color at the Convention Center store alleging racist harassment from the store's general manager. The manager has only worked at the Burgerville location for four months, yet workers say he quickly created a "hostile environment" with the way he treats his employees of color. Workers say they've made complaints about his actions, yet have seen no improvement—which is why they are motivated to alert the NLRB.
Ted Wheeler is a false progressive

By now it is doubtful that many people—regardless of whether they reside within or without the city of Portland—have illusions about the authenticity of Ted Wheeler’s portrayal as a progressive. In the face of the historic uprising for Black lives and police abolition after the brutal murder...
Ranked Choice Voting: Is It In Our Future?

Ranked choice voting (RCV) is the new popular trend in American politics these days. In August, Washington State primary voters will choose their candidates in their primary using this method. It is also now the method used statewide in Alaska and Maine. In November, Portland voters will decide if they want RCV to choose their city commissioners and mayor.
Letter to the editor: Shame on you Jaime Herrera Beutler

It has always amazed me at how honesty and integrity goes out the window around election time. Case in point is the television and printed ads by Jaime Herrera Beutler suggesting her opponent Joe Kent wants to take retirees’ Social Security away. This is an outright lie. The purpose...
PPB: "It's none of yer damned business."

Anyone (anyone) who takes video footage of someone in connection with a possible crime or criminal investigation is ethically bound to make that footage immediately and transparently available to the accused. The fact that this is somehow a point of debate among Portland cops and their shadowy union shows how far down the rabbit hole we've fallen. Civil and criminal justice is most easily killed, not by grand sweeping gestures, but by a thousand little cuts. When police organizations adopt performative approaches to community outreach and participation, while continuing to engage in closed-door policy, union, discipline, and budget decisions, you end up with two very different police bureaus — and the chasm widens between what cops say and what cops do. This is a long-standing Portland Police Bureau tradition that not only fails to reduce crime, but also costs the city millions in wasted dollars and places Portland residents directly at risk of abuse or worse.
Portland Could Become the First U.S. City to Phase Out Diesel Fuel Sales

On July 20, Andria Jacob of the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability presented the City Council with a proposal to reduce Portland’s carbon emissions. Among her recommendations was an eye-catching proposition. What’s the proposal?. As part of its Climate Emergency Workplan, the city of Portland proposes to phase...
County investigating 3 heat-related deaths in Portland

Three people are suspected to have died from heat-related illnesses since Monday as record-breaking temperatures scorch the Portland area, Multnomah County officials said in a statement Thursday. The county medical examiner is investigating the deaths but did not provide additional details. The first death occurred Monday, and county officials said...
STOP the Toll on Boones Bridge!

A number of residents have asked us to post this bulletin for them. Following is a letter from Gary Newbore that explains the concern:. The Oregon Department of Transportation has had a draft plan for some time now for putting a tolling station on the I-205 Abernathy Bridge in West Linn and another north of downtown Portland on I-5 to raise funds. They just amended that draft plan to include a third tolling station on the Boone Bridge. PERSONALLY I AM OUTRAGED! How many times a week does your family cross the Boone Bridge? This plan splits the city of Wilsonville and unfairly penalizes residents of Charbonneau. Every time you go get groceries, go to the library, get gas, etc. just add $3-5 to your trip, depending on the actual toll amount they wind up charging. Or I guess you can always drive to Canby and pay the same thing in gas.
Clark County contractor settles for $101,000 on water quality violations

A Clark County contractor has settled with the Washington State Department of Ecology for $101,000 after appealing nine water quality violations leveled upon their work on a development south of Ridgefield earlier this year. On July 20, Ecology announced the settlement with Rotschy, Inc., which is $30,000 less than the...
