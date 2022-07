Every nine minutes, somebody in the U.S. dies of a blood cancer. And, in today’s times of uncertainty, cancer patients need support now, more than ever. A Massapequa woman and a Huntington man have been named the winners of this year’s “Man & Woman of the Year” of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Long Island Region. Man & Woman of the Year is a philanthropic competition to fight blood cancer among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO