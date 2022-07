Shonka Dukureh, who made her movie debut as Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis biopic, has died. She was 44, according to the Huffington Post. According to police, one of Dukureh’s children found her dead Thursday in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment, Deadline reported. The child called a neighbor for help. Police arrived at the scene at 9:27 a.m. Currently, the medical examiner is determining the cause of her death. No foul play is suspected.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO